Ruth Mary "“Ruthie”" Cramer (Heideman)
1924 - 2020
RUTH "RUTHIE" MARY CRAMER (HEIDEMAN)
Ruth "Ruthie" Mary Cramer (Heideman), 96, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Ruthie was born July 27, 1924 in Covington, KY. She lived and worked there until she met the love of her life, Sterling Cramer. Together they led a very active, adventurous life, meeting many interesting people along the way. Her favorite memories were of the time they spent with family and friends in Islamorada FL on their houseboat, "The Cottage".
Ruthie loved to golf, fish and, especially, socialize. With her positive, upbeat spirit Ruthie easily converted strangers into friends. She will be best remembered for her positive outlook, caring nature and, of course, her trademark hat.
Ruthie is survived by her step-daughter, Judith Buffo, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruthie was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Sterling; stepdaughters, Jacqueline (Mark) Hegman and Leandra (Owen) Berow.
Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Northeast Florida Community Hospice Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Society or your favorite charity.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...

Published in The Beaches Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
