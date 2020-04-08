|
|
SANDRA JEAN ACKLAND
Sandra Jean Ackland passed away and was given her angel wings April 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Alvordton, OH and moved to Jacksonville Beach when she was two years old. She has lived at Pablo Towers for the past 21 years and was known for her love of country music and Willie Nelson. She was a devoted and incredible mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Sandra and her husband Bill raised five wonderful sons who were their pride and joy.
Survivors include her sons: David Bishop (Steve), Brunswick, GA; Butch Bishop (Denise), Coca Beach, FL; Stephen Bishop, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; William Ackland, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL ; Tim Ackland (Charlie), Hampton, VA; her sister, Michelle Rossie; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and her two pets, Maggie and Beal. She was predeceased by her husband, William Ackland, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 9, 2020