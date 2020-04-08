Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ackland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Ackland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Jean Ackland Obituary
SANDRA JEAN ACKLAND
Sandra Jean Ackland passed away and was given her angel wings April 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Alvordton, OH and moved to Jacksonville Beach when she was two years old. She has lived at Pablo Towers for the past 21 years and was known for her love of country music and Willie Nelson. She was a devoted and incredible mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Sandra and her husband Bill raised five wonderful sons who were their pride and joy.
Survivors include her sons: David Bishop (Steve), Brunswick, GA; Butch Bishop (Denise), Coca Beach, FL; Stephen Bishop, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; William Ackland, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL ; Tim Ackland (Charlie), Hampton, VA; her sister, Michelle Rossie; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and her two pets, Maggie and Beal. She was predeceased by her husband, William Ackland, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -