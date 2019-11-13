Home

Sandra Madura


1949 - 2019
Sandra Madura Obituary
SANDRA MADURA
Sandra Madura, 69, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois.
Sandy owned her own business up till her passing for 20+ years in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL called Elements Salon & Day Spa. She had a passion like no other for her profession as a Cosmetologist. Through that passion she developed a great clientele, many of whom became friends. She had a kind heart, was selfless, compassionate, and known as a great listener. She loved her family, friends, dogs, and books. She will be missed dearly by many.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Arthur Madura; and her daughter, Amanda Madura.
A private Memorial Service will be held November 18, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Foundation for Women's Cancer. You can donate if you would like in the honor/remembrance of Sandra Madura. https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/support-us/donate/
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 14, 2019
