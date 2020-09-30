SCOTT ALLEN GRIDER

1949 - 2020

Scott Allen Grider, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI in 1949 and was the oldest of three children born to Al and Joyce Grider. Scott's family moved to Jacksonville in the mid-1950's. He was a 1967 Wolfson graduate, and then received his B.S. from the University of Hawaii. He had a long career in custom boat design through his company Oyster Bay Boatworks.

Scott is survived by his life partner Karen M. Basile, his mother Joyce Grider Lamb, his brother Gary C. Grider (Cindy), and his sister Karen P. Grider; nieces Lauren Duguid, Kristen Randolph (Jeremy), and Jenna Moody (Scott).

Scott was an avid boater, loved RV traveling, and enjoyed surfing from an early age.

Scott's family would like to thank his wonderful and invaluable friends for their thoughtful help and support during his illness.

