1/1
Scott Allen Grider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT ALLEN GRIDER
1949 - 2020
Scott Allen Grider, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI in 1949 and was the oldest of three children born to Al and Joyce Grider. Scott's family moved to Jacksonville in the mid-1950's. He was a 1967 Wolfson graduate, and then received his B.S. from the University of Hawaii. He had a long career in custom boat design through his company Oyster Bay Boatworks.
Scott is survived by his life partner Karen M. Basile, his mother Joyce Grider Lamb, his brother Gary C. Grider (Cindy), and his sister Karen P. Grider; nieces Lauren Duguid, Kristen Randolph (Jeremy), and Jenna Moody (Scott).
Scott was an avid boater, loved RV traveling, and enjoyed surfing from an early age.
Scott's family would like to thank his wonderful and invaluable friends for their thoughtful help and support during his illness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved