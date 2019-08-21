|
|
SCOTT CHARLES "SCOOT" SMITH
Lifetime Beach resident, Scott Charles "Scoot" Smith, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born and raised in Jacksonville Beach and graduated from Fletcher High School, Class of 1996.
He was loved by everyone that knew him and was always life of the party. Scoot loved his family, friends, the Jacksonville Jaguars, fishing, surfing and anything "Salt Life."
He is survived by his father John, mother Peggy, sister Danielle and niece Mabel.
A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, on Friday, August 23 at 7 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 6pm Friday. #stopit.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019