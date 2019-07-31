Home

Sharon Marie "“Tilly”" Notario-Saunders


1963 - 2019
Sharon Marie "“Tilly”" Notario-Saunders Obituary
Sharon Marie NOTARIO-SAUNDERS "Tilly"
Sharon Marie Notario-Saunders "Tilly" passed away on July 28, 2019, at the age of 66. Sharon was born on June 14, 1953, in Monroe, Michigan. Sharon was loved by family and friends. She was known best for her fun and loving personality. After a long and painful battle with cancer, she went peacefully with family and friends at her bedside. She will be forever loved and missed. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Saunders of Jacksonville Beach; daughters, Jillian Saunders and Melody Lundy both of Jacksonville Beach; grandchildren, Trey Schafer and Reed Lundy; and many other siblings and family. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Moose Lodge, 805 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and Community Hospice of N.E. Florida in Sharon's honor. Arrangements by: Neptune Society-Jacksonville (904)733-4510.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
