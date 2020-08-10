1/1
Sharon Patricia Judd
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON PATRICIA JUDD
Sharon Patricia Judd, age 77, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, passed away July 3, 2020 at McGraw Center for Caring in
Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on November 25, 1942 to the late Earl and Ruth McCauley
McGuire. Sharon was a resident of Atlantic Beach since 1972. Sharon was a real estate broker with an office in Jacksonville Beach since 1975. She was also a hypnotist and psychic. She enjoyed the beach, painting, playing the autoharp, and spending time with her great grandchildren. Sharon is predeceased by her husband, Donald Judd; her parents; and sister, Gail
Andrews. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Carlson and Crystal Carlson both of Jacksonville Beach, FL; grandson, Derek and Kathy Carlson; great grandson, Kaleb Carlson; great granddaughter, Korra Carlson; and niece, Robin Stewart. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at noon at Beaches Memorial Park Chapel, Atlantic Beach. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park,
1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved