SHARON PATRICIA JUDD

Sharon Patricia Judd, age 77, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, passed away July 3, 2020 at McGraw Center for Caring in

Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on November 25, 1942 to the late Earl and Ruth McCauley

McGuire. Sharon was a resident of Atlantic Beach since 1972. Sharon was a real estate broker with an office in Jacksonville Beach since 1975. She was also a hypnotist and psychic. She enjoyed the beach, painting, playing the autoharp, and spending time with her great grandchildren. Sharon is predeceased by her husband, Donald Judd; her parents; and sister, Gail

Andrews. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Carlson and Crystal Carlson both of Jacksonville Beach, FL; grandson, Derek and Kathy Carlson; great grandson, Kaleb Carlson; great granddaughter, Korra Carlson; and niece, Robin Stewart. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at noon at Beaches Memorial Park Chapel, Atlantic Beach. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park,

1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166.

