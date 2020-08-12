1/1
Shawn C. Morse
SHAWN C. MORSE
Shawn C. Morse of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 45. Shawn was born and raised in Mt. Holly, NJ. He also lived in San Diego and Michigan and finally settled in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. He was a 1993 graduate of RVRHS, where he was a member of the Art Honor Society. Most remember him as their favorite barista at Starbucks, his incredible artwork and infectious laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father Gerald W. Morse. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara Morse, his sister Lisa (Jeff) DiStefano, his niece, Summer DiStefano, and an incredibly vast amount of extended family and friends he made in his short time with us.
While flowers are welcome, the family is requesting donations to the Shawn C. Morse RVRHS Art Memorial Scholarship Fund through Venmo: @Shawn-Morse-11 or using this email for Zelle: scm.memorialscholarship@gmail.com
Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:30AM at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St, Mt. Holly. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family from 10-11:30 AM at the funeral home. Internment will follow the service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport, NJ. Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Quinn-Shalz
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Quinn-Shalz
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Shawn. I will miss you very much! I will always remember you for your kindness and light heartedness. I always had love for you in my heart and I know this is not goodbye forever. May God's Angel's guide you into the heavily place, to live forever in peace and happiness. You will always be the Starbucks coffee king. Rest in peace.
Love
Zack.
Zack Williams
Friend
August 10, 2020
Shawn you will remain in my heart for always. Love you Shawn till we meet again my best friend.
Dianna Curtis
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My sweet friend and coworkers. Always make me laugh. I'm miss you my friend.
Calvin Nesbitt
Friend
August 9, 2020
I am deeply saddened by your passing Shawn. May God look upon your family and friends to comfort us! Hope you are up there making some good drinks.. I’m going to miss you my favorite Barista!!!
Michelle (aka) Girlfriend
Coworker
August 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Barbara and family. Shawn's memories will always be in your mind and his love in your heart.
Nancy Egelsen Sherlock
Friend
August 9, 2020
I am so grateful I was able to meet a person as kind and loving as you Shawn, you brightened every room you entered. We will all miss you down here
Lots of love to you and your family
Angel Sicilia
Coworker
August 9, 2020
It has been an Honor to know and work with you, you will always have a special place in my heart ❤ Me Janice
janice jelly
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Shawn brought joy to all he met. His always happy personality was infectious. I will miss running into him at Target and joining in on his always funny forum with Glenn. To his family, please accept my deepest condolences❤
Lucy Gwinner
Friend
August 9, 2020
Lisa, Jeff and Summer, I am so sorry about Shawn's passing. I know you two siblings were very close. Sending much love, ((hugs)), comfort and prayer during this sad time. May God Bless.
Tracy Moskowitz
Friend
