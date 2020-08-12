SHAWN C. MORSE
Shawn C. Morse of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 45. Shawn was born and raised in Mt. Holly, NJ. He also lived in San Diego and Michigan and finally settled in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. He was a 1993 graduate of RVRHS, where he was a member of the Art Honor Society. Most remember him as their favorite barista at Starbucks, his incredible artwork and infectious laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father Gerald W. Morse. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara Morse, his sister Lisa (Jeff) DiStefano, his niece, Summer DiStefano, and an incredibly vast amount of extended family and friends he made in his short time with us.
While flowers are welcome, the family is requesting donations to the Shawn C. Morse RVRHS Art Memorial Scholarship Fund through Venmo: @Shawn-Morse-11 or using this email for Zelle: scm.memorialscholarship@gmail.com
Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:30AM at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St, Mt. Holly. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family from 10-11:30 AM at the funeral home. Internment will follow the service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport, NJ. Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com.