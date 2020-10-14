SHERRIE MACDONALD WALKER

Sherrie MacDonald Walker, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on September 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sherrie left this life the same way she lived it, with courage, dignity, and grace.

Sherrie was born on August 7, 1945, in Tallahassee, FL, and attended Lee High School in Jacksonville, FL. Sherrie is survived by her sister Kay Carter; nieces Jennifer Eldon and Lisa Larson; nephew Eddie (Jill) Hilliard, their children; Sherrie Van Tassel, her children; and great-nieces and nephews. Sherrie was predeceased by her mother and father, William and Winniford MacDonald, and her beloved sister, Georgia Porcari.

Sherrie was a member of Beaches Chapel Church in Neptune Beach, FL, and very active in Celebrate Recovery. She lived her life with profound gratitude and always sought to share her light and loving support with anyone who needed a message of encouragement or hope. Sherrie had a zest for life, work, and diet mountain dew. She worked most of her career in the hospitality industry, planning conferences and special events throughout the country and traveling on many adventures.

A special thank you to all for their loving care and support during her year and a half valiant fight with cancer. Sherrie truly felt loved and comforted. We give thanks for the life of a woman whose beauty was both internal and external and will never be extinguished from our minds.

A Memorial Service will be held at Beach Chapel Church in Neptune Beach, FL, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

