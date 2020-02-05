|
SHIRLEY VIRGINIA WRIGHT COOK
Shirley Virginia Wright Cook went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 3rd at the age of 93. She was born to Louise and Harold Wright on July 6, 1926 in Elmira, New York and grew up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania where her love of music began as a child singing on the radio with her father.
In high school Shirley was a cheerleader and excelled at her studies being one of a select few to pass the nursing school entrance exam. She also was chosen to begin training as a flight attendant however when the love of her life, Art Cook, returned from World War II they immediately got married and started a family. Art and Shirley had three daughters and moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 1957 where their daughters were raised. Shirley was always supportive and present at their activities.
Shirley had a kind heart and loved all animals but was especially fond of cats. She also loved sports and was active playing golf for many years. She was particularly proud of her hole-in-one and loved showing off her trophy. In her spare time Shirley worked part-time as a volunteer in the office of St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church of which she was a long-time member. She also became a Braille transcriber and made many books for the Blind.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Cook. Shirley is survived by her daughters Jane Fairall (Larry), Susan Miller (Bill), Ginny Tuell (Kim), her grandchildren Leslie Fairall, Lori Brillhart (Rod), Lisa Fairall, Jeff Moore (Dana), Justin Moore (Meghan), Maris Horne (Heath), two great grandsons Brady Brillhart and Owen Moore and one great granddaughter Blythe Horne.
A private service for the family will be held at St. Paul's by The Sea Episcopal Church. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020