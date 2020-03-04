|
SOPHIA MCBRIDE O'DONNELL
Sophia McBride O'Donnell, age 34, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1986 in Jacksonville, Florida to Jack and Cheryl McBride. Sophia attended Duncan U. Fletcher High School and Jacksonville University before becoming a military wife. After marrying her husband, Tyler O'Donnell, she threw her energies into supporting and raising her family. Sophia leaves us rich in memories and will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister. Sophia is preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Bernard Washington and Vernon McBride; grandparent's-in-law, Robert and Mary Huegli, and John O'Donnell.
Sophia is survived by her loving husband, Tyler O'Donnell, who currently serves in the U.S Navy; two young daughters, Janessa and Charlene; parents; Jack and Cheryl McBride; father-in-law, Dennis O'Donnell; mother-in law, Lisa Heugli; sister, Gelena McBride; sister-in-law, Blake O'Donnell; nephew, Jadyn Constantine; and niece, Corryn Constantine; grandmothers, Lena Mae Washington and Lillie Mae McBride; grandmother-in-law, Dorothy O'Donnell; a host of uncles, aunties, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Sophia's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Interment will follow at Beaches Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make donations please do so to Janessa and Charlene O'Donnell's College Fund through Navy Federal Credit Union. Access Number 13980218 (Janessa); Access Number 13980244 (Charlene).
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
