STEPHEN "STEVE" P. BOWMAN
Stephen "Steve" P. Bowman, age 73, dedicated husband, father, brother and friend, peacefully passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 following a long illness. He was born July 23, 1946 to the late Eldon "Al and Mildred Bowman. He was retired from the Army Corps of Engineers. Steve was dedicated to the Lord and lived a Christian life from an early age. He was an Elder at Jacksonville Beach Church of Christ. Through the years he not only taught Bible classes but shared his Bible knowledge in the way he lived his life every day. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved daughter, Wendy Bowman.
Steve is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 52 years, Sylvia Bowman; daughter and grandchildren, Lori (Steve) DeWitt, Meghan McVicker, Evan McVicker, and Jarrod McVicker; brother, Ray (Sandy) Bowman; aunt, Martha Poyner Hodges; his church family at JBCOC; and many other special friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sakhamuri and Sandra Carr P.A. for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jacksonville Beach Church of Christ with Pastor Joel Dalrymple officiating. Interment will follow at Beaches Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Jacksonville Beach Church of Christ or, in Mr. Bowman's name to any .
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 26, 2019