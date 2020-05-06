|
|
STEVEN THOMAS LEBLANC
Steven "Steve" Thomas LeBlanc, 67 of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the McGraw Center for Caring of Community Hospice following a fight with cancer. Steve was born on August 29, 1953 in Milford, Massachusetts and moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida with his family in 1970. Steve recently retired from a 45 year career at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club as the Director of Facilities. Steve had many passions one of which was the beach. Some say it was his chapel where he found peace.
Steve was predeceased by his father, Raymond J. LeBlanc Sr. and his brother Raymond J. LeBlanc Jr. He is survived by his mother, Betty Jane (Chattaway) Hendrickson and stepfather, Richard. Judy LeBlanc his wife and soulmate of 43 years and their daughter, Sarah Lavoie (Dan), his oldest daughter Natasha Brooke Alexander, his sister Diana LeBlanc, brother James LeBlanc (Debbie) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per his request and the current national health situation, no services were held. A quiet remembrance celebration and graveside visit will be held with family and friends when appropriate.
Cremation and interment were arranged by Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. His final resting place is in the memorial wall near the cemetery entrance.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 7, 2020