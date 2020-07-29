SUSANNAH SHERMAN SNYDER

Susannah Sherman Snyder, 61, slipped away in her sleep on July 1st. She loaded up her beach chair and a good book into her beloved red K5 Blazer and rumbled off to a beach somewhere in the endlessly blue sky. Waiting patiently on earth to see her again is son, Daniel Cole Snyder, Granddaughters Alyssa Riley, and Charli Madison Snyder of Orlando, Florida. Her sister, Caroline Phelps Mansfield, nephew Will Christopher Mansfield, both of Brunswick, Maryland, and her niece and youngest nephew, Rachel Ann Comer of Vienna, Virginia, and Alexander John Mansfield of Norfolk, Virginia. Not to be excluded is little girl Rebel, her loyal feline companion. Susannah is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Zane and Sylvia Ann Ashe of Cocoa, Florida.

Strong and fierce, Susannah devoted herself to motherhood and later in life, that as Nana to her granddaughters. During her motherhood tenure, Susannah tirelessly volunteered at St. Paul's Catholic School of Jacksonville Beach, where Danial attended. She supported the teaching staff and played an instrumental role in St. Paul's annual school carnival fundraisers. Susannah was ever-present at all St. Paul's soccer matches, cheering Daniel on as goalie, providing the team coolers filled with sliced oranges and water. During Daniel's Bishop Kenny High School years, Susannah continued volunteer efforts. She served as team mom for Bishop Kenny Crusaders Football, where Daniel played a key position as a nose guard on the defensive line. In later years as Nana, Susannah happily served as chauffeur, caregiver, teacher, and cheerleader for her granddaughters. They were the light of her life.

Before motherhood became her focus, Susannah excelled as a Kentucky Fried Chicken, Inc. Roving Store Manager in Orlando, Florida. Her specialty was transforming struggling chicken stores into a fine-tuned running machine. Susannah was also a Certified Medical Assistant. She graduated from Florida State College with honors and earned a Marketing Management Degree from Jones College, graduating with honors.

But it was the bright Florida sun and white sand beaches that brought Susannah joy. She shared this happiness with her son, family, and friends organizing frequent trips to Huguenot Beach and river tubing outings on her Ski Nautique. Susannah gave of herself, and all that she had, to those she loved and never turned a friend away. She was mommy, Aunt Susie, big sister, and Nana. Her sudden decision to load up her K5 Blazer and depart to that beach in the sky caught all of us off guard. She is sorely missed, and the void left behind in not hearing her voice will take a lifetime to fill. There are no words to describe our sorrow. But for now, dear sister, when we hear Boston's 'Long Time' come on the radio while cruising in the car, we'll roll down the windows and think of you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store