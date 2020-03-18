|
|
SUZANNE CAROLINE HICKEN
Suzanne Caroline Hicken passed away on February 29, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family including her husband of 40 years, James 'Sparky' Hicken. Described as "An amazing woman" by all who knew her, Suzanne's compassion, intellect and the fruit of her many talents will be missed by many.
Born to Allan and Dorothy Palmer on March 8, 1935, in Montreal, Canada, Suzanne was raised with her older sister, Margaret 'June' (deceased).
Suzanne is survived by her husband, James 'Sparky' Hicken; daughters, Laura Inman (Ray), Sally Galarneau, and JoAnn Goode; grandchildren, Ambre' Goff (Ed), Andrew Galarneau (Emily) and Benjamin Myers; and great-grandchildren, Mark Goff and Oliver Galarneau.
Suzanne moved to Jacksonville when she married Bill Goode (deceased) in 1952, who was serving in the U.S. Navy at Mayport. This marriage produced three beautiful daughters.
In 1966 Suzanne went to work for Prudential Insurance Company, where she was a computer programmer for almost 12 years. In her 40's Suzanne obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Florida. This was followed by a Master's Degree in Science, with a specialty in genetics, from the University of Arizona. Suzanne then worked as a cytogeneticist for Nemours Children's Hospital, from where she retired in 1997.
Suzanne was a mentor and life coach to many young women at the Beaches. An avid reader, poet, writer of five books, gardener and artist. Suzanne's first love was her family, and she greatly enjoyed being with them.
A 'gathering of friends' memorial service and reception will be held from 3-6 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Flowers may be sent to this location, or in lieu of flowers, a donation might be made to the Hubbard House of Jacksonville.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020