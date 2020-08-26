I am so sad to hear of Suzanne's passing. I went to Terry Parker High School with Suzanne (Suz). She was always so optimistic, kind, and funny. You never knew what kind of joke or trick she would pull next, but they always brought a smile to your face. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.



Pat Zakett-Curran



Patricia Curran

Classmate