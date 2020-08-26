1/1
Suzanne Robinson
1955 - 2020
SUZANNE ROBINSON
Suzanne Robinson, 64, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1955 in Coral Gables, Florida. She grew up in Jacksonville and has been a resident of the Beaches since 1987.
She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, nana and friend. She was incredibly loyal and loving. She always knew how to light up a room. She was known for always being the best dressed and always exuded elegance and grace. If you knew her, you knew her embrace was full of comfort and love. She always put others first. Her loving daughters and beautiful grand babies were her world. Her sons-in-law were "her boys" and she knew she could always count on them. We've always admired her strength which she gained from her beautiful mother. She had a successful court reporting career in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. She was hard-working and dedicated; she took true pride in her work and made many friends along the way.
Suzanne is survived by Lori (Jason) Moonen, Beth (Colin) Downey, her four grandchildren, her mother, Chick Roberts, and her four siblings, Linda, Debbie, Billy and Joanie.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
August 26, 2020
RIP I know you were a wonderful person, coming from the same family as my lovely,great friend,Linda.
Ellen Bierhorst
August 26, 2020
We will surely miss your bright and friendly smile....
Evelyn & George Rose
Neighbor
August 25, 2020
I can still remember and recall so many wonderful childhood memories of her and that bright smile she always displayed. May you find comfort in those you hold close at this very difficult time and the strength to cherish every moment you had with her. My prayers to you both Beth and Lori.

Christina Tancreto
Friend
August 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
Love, Steven and family!
Steven Lewis
Family
August 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judy Grizzard Irby
Friend
August 24, 2020
Beth and Lori, so sad to hear about your mom. Since high school we have crossed paths several times. I always enjoyed talking to her. Prayers for your family.
Cindy Haines
Friend
August 24, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Suzanne's passing. I went to Terry Parker High School with Suzanne (Suz). She was always so optimistic, kind, and funny. You never knew what kind of joke or trick she would pull next, but they always brought a smile to your face. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Pat Zakett-Curran
Patricia Curran
Classmate
August 24, 2020
Beth and Lori, I'm so sorry about the sudden loss of your mom. No one could have had a more dedicated mother and grandmother. It was a pleasure for me to have had her as a friend. May her memories live on in all our hearts.
Peggy Casper
Friend
August 24, 2020
Suzanne was a wonderful person. I am a videographer, and she was an excellent court reporter. It was a pleasure when we both would be teamed up on a deposition. Will miss her dearly.
Bruce Beard
Coworker
August 24, 2020
We will miss Suzanne. Seeing and talking with her was always a pleasant time. She always wore beautiful dresses and spoke so kindly of others and lovingly of her children.
Cindy and James Loveland
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Suzanne’s passing. I am a fellow court reporter and knew Suzanne for years. We‘ve lost a beautiful soul. Suzanne dearly loved her family and was so proud of all of you. My prayers are with you now.
Wilson Susan
Coworker
August 23, 2020
I worked with Suzanne since the 80’s for years as a fellow court reporter. I am shocked and saddened to hear she has passed. I remember how much she adored her children and grandchildren. My sincerest sympathy to her family.
Leah Maltz
Coworker
August 23, 2020
Beth and Lori, we are so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing, we have been friends since high school and shared so many good times and memories.
Wally & Delores Steinhauser
Friend
