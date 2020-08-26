SUZANNE ROBINSON
Suzanne Robinson, 64, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1955 in Coral Gables, Florida. She grew up in Jacksonville and has been a resident of the Beaches since 1987.
She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, nana and friend. She was incredibly loyal and loving. She always knew how to light up a room. She was known for always being the best dressed and always exuded elegance and grace. If you knew her, you knew her embrace was full of comfort and love. She always put others first. Her loving daughters and beautiful grand babies were her world. Her sons-in-law were "her boys" and she knew she could always count on them. We've always admired her strength which she gained from her beautiful mother. She had a successful court reporting career in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. She was hard-working and dedicated; she took true pride in her work and made many friends along the way.
Suzanne is survived by Lori (Jason) Moonen, Beth (Colin) Downey, her four grandchildren, her mother, Chick Roberts, and her four siblings, Linda, Debbie, Billy and Joanie.
A private family graveside service will be held.
