Sylvia Turner Corley


1927 - 2019
Sylvia Turner Corley Obituary
SYLVIA TURNER CORLEY
Sylvia Turner Corley, 92, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in High Springs on April 11, 1927. Sylvia graduated from High School in Branford and later attended Florida State University. She was married to Hugh Corley.
As a real estate agent, Sylvia worked for Watson Realty. She was president of the James Burton Fan Club and had a passion for music, writing, painting and poetry. Sylvia was a strong Bible student and faithful attendant at Oceanside Church of Christ.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband; parents, Lance and Maude Turner; and sisters, Marvelle, Jean and Wanda.
Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM on December 30, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach with interment to follow at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019
