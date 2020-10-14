TERESA ANN HALL TURNER

Teresa Ann Hall Turner, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida received her Angel Wings on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Teresa was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 13, 1955 and spent her childhood in Portsmouth, Ohio. She loved the snow. Building snowmen and snowball fights were a joyful time for her. She loved being around the beautiful winter trees. As a teenager in Jacksonville, Florida she loved the beach and sunbathing.

Teresa married Richard L. Turner on February 9, 2005 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Together they shared a life of love and happiness. They traveled together and spent time in different states, including Alaska, enjoying new experiences and people.

Teresa's greatest joy was her family. Her 5 grandchildren brought a smile so big that it lit up her whole face! She worked as a Medical Assistant and always loved taking care of people. Teresa loved Eagles and collected Eagle figurines as well as Angels throughout the years.

Teresa is predeceased by her mother, Betty Ann Hall, grandparents Vaughn and Bessie Hall and Earl and Anne Middaugh. Surviving family members are her husband; Richard L. Turner, father; Can Martin Hall, sister; Bambi Lynn Hall, sons; Micah Lee Ethridge (Deborah), and Jeremy Martin Ethridge (Cassidy Strella), former husband; Beau Ethridge, 5 grandchildren; Hailey, Hannah, Christian, Kaydee and Shane, niece; Teresa Katelyn Roig and nephew; Jared Toomey, great nieces; Kenzie and Aubrey and great nephews; Nolan and Logan. She was also a second mom to Craig Mobley. Her best friend of 55 years, Teresa Haynes Brown and goddaughter; Cassandra Honaker.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. John's Bluff Road North, Jacksonville Florida 32225. A Visitation will be at 10:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am and Graveside Service at 12:00pm.

