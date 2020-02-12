|
S. TERRY PHILCOX
S. Terry Philcox, 86, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on February 2, 2020. He was born April 3, 1933 in East Norwalk, Connecticut to G. Stanley and Elizabeth Philcox. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Anne Philcox Corrente.
Terry graduated from Norwalk High School in 1951, the University of Miami in 1955 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Scott, Presidio of San Francisco, Corps of Engineers. In 1959, Terry began his lifetime career as a Professional Engineer beginning with Fletcher-Thompson in Bridgeport, Connecticut; joined Hamel & Langer during construction of the New York World's Fair; and retired from the Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven, Connecticut. He was honored to serve as President of the Connecticut Building Congress. Born and raised in East Norwalk, Connecticut, Terry enjoyed boating, fishing and lobstering for most of his life on Long Island Sound. Upon retirement to Fleet Landing, Terry became a woodworker and Santa's helper, making toys for children at Christmas. He also enjoyed singing with his church choir.
He married Carla Lundberg Philcox on September 13, 1957. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children: Laura Langan, Sandra Simon (Allan) and Todd Philcox (Katie). He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Shannon Jones (Travis), Steven Simon (Erica), Patrick Langan, Caitlin Selkirk (Matthew), Kevin Langan, Lindsay Philcox, Tyler Philcox, Kiley, Charlotte and Ella Suggs; his great-grandchildren: Allison, Brock and Taylor Jones; Cole and Morgan Simon. Sister-in-law Harriet Lundberg (Judith) and niece Wendy Hill will also miss Terry.
A Memorial Service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, Florida 32266 on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Music Program at Christ United Methodist Church.
Special Thanks from the family to Community Hospice and the Fleet Landing Health Care staff.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 13, 2020