|
|
TERRY LEE PARKER KIRTON PETERSON
Terry Lee Parker Kirton Peterson, 94, daughter of H. Terry Parker and Blanche Forest Rode died peacefully on December 19, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and blessed friend to all who knew her.
She was an accomplished business woman, investor, and philanthropist. She found great joy in restoring beauty to old houses and apartments. Terry had a knack for perceiving potential and converting it to actual. Whether an individual, event or a house, she knew what encouragement, pizzazz, or finishing touch to add to make it complete.
She enjoyed a variety of activities including Southside Women's Garden Club, boating, traveling, and dancing. Above all, she loved her family and found peace through her love of God. She was generous with her love. She created magic for her family at Christmas time.
Terry was the beloved mother of Michael H. Kirton (Joan), Katen L. Nice, Judy K. Harmer (Barry), and Kenneth R, Kirton II (AnnDee). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts though missed.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019