TERRY MICHNA
Terry Michna passed away on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at the age of 80. A native of Racine, Wisconsin, Terry and his family moved to California at the age of nine. Terry earned his undergraduate degree from Oregon State University, then enlisted in the United States Navy where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant (JG). After being honorably discharged, Terry enrolled at the University of California, Berkley where he earned his MBA. Upon graduation, Terry worked for the Dow Chemical Company in product development, eventually serving as Director of Sales and Marketing. After several years at Dow, Terry moved to Florida where he met his devoted partner of 40 years, Beatrice "Betty" Musser who passed away in 2018. While in Florida he worked as a General Contractor which he continued to do until his retirement.
He is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Deane Michna and Jeanine Michna-Bales; grandson, William Nathan Bales; and extended family members.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Beaches Memorial Park on Friday, August 30, at 3:00 p.m. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 30, 2019