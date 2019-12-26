|
|
THOMAS FRANKLIN SHANK SR.
Thomas Franklin Shank Sr., 58, of Lancaster PA, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Jacksonville FL.
Tom was born in Lancaster PA. to Mary and Norman Shank on April 17, 1961. He married Patti Carter on April 4, 1981.
He worked as a Security Supervisor at the Sawgrass Marriott for 15 years. He was in the United States Navy for almost 20 years serving in multiple operations including Desert Storm and Kuwait. He was a member of his local American Legion and was part of the Oak Harbor Baptist Church congregation. Whenever he had some time off though, there was a good chance, that you would find him either at the pier partaking in his favorite pastime fishing or making someone laugh with one of his stories, like his favorite cup story.
Tom is survived by his wife Patti, son Joel, sister Debbie, and brothers Norman Jr., and Alan along with many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. and reception to follow at Beaches Chapel Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 27, 2019