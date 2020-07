Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas George Wehner died July 9, 2020. Service to be held on July 27, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. (Livestream viewable from funeral home website). Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, (904) 249-2374.

