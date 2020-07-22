THOMAS H. CASWELL

Born October 1, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia died July 1, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Thomas H. Caswell, but as he always wanted to be called, Tommy, had an idyllic childhood growing up in Savannah, Georgia in the late 1940s and 1950s. His mother Merle managed an upscale restaurant and Motor Court, The Plantation Inn, and they lived on the property. The Plantation was owned by Art Satherly, the manager of celebrity, Gene Autry.

Tommy attended public schools until high school when he enrolled in the Benedictine Military School. That was a very special time for him and all the class of 1954. They have stayed in touch and maintained friendships through the reunions.

He married Harriet at 19 and they had two daughters, Kathy and Jan while living in Savannah.

In 1958 they moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he started his career in the electrical supply business. Tracy was born in Jacksonville. During the "Space Boom", United Electrical Corp moved him to Cocoa Beach. He stayed there until the "Boom" was over, then he moved to Orlando to work at Disney to supply all the electrical and electricians to build Disney. Disney opened on October 1, 1971, the date he returned to Jacksonville.

After returning to Jacksonville, he worked in management positions for several large electrical supply companies.

He met and married Ann and combined two families of five daughters. In May 1984, Tommy established his own company, Duval Electrical Supply. He sincerely enjoyed cooking and having parties for all his customers and friends.

In October 2001 Tommy retired, built a log cabin in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, played golf and traveled.

In 2004, he accidentally started another career, when heart complications took him to Cardiac Rehab at Baptist Beaches Hospital. After he recuperated, he offered to volunteer, but, only in the Cardiac Rehab Department. For the next 15 years, 2 days a week, 4-5 hours a day, he followed his true calling. Everyday was a new and perfect day when he was helping other patients and making new friends. He was recognized for over 3000 volunteer hours and is a Life Member.

He is survived and loved by his wife, Ann; daughters, Kathy, Jan, Tracy, Melody and Robin; grandsons, Justin, Randy, Kyle, Kory, Josiah; great grandson, Dylan and great granddaughter, Emma.

He made many friends and some who are very special to him on every road he traveled. Tommy had a well-lived life. You would often hear him say "I am the Luckiest Man in the World".

Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Spring Glen United Methodist Church, 6007 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. More information will be published closer to the date.

