|
|
LCDR THOMAS H. FOSTER II
LCDR Thomas H. Foster II passed away December 21, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born in Key West, FL in 1952. He retired to Jacksonville in 2005.
Tom graduated with the class of 1972 from the United States Naval Academy. He proudly served our country until 1992. He initially served as a Surface Warfare Officer aboard the USS Reeves, then as an Intelligence Officer in London, and ultimately retiring with the National Science Foundation several "Operation Deep Freeze" tours in Antarctica.
Tom loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying a bourbon, making us laugh and telling a story. Tom was known far and wide for his art of spinning a yarn. Many of his stories will be remembered for years to come.
Tom is survived by his brother, Rick (Denny); sister, Lee (Mike); daughter, Brandy (Carl); son, Chad; 3 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Capt. William (Beau) and Jeanne Foster; and his oldest brother, Kim.
At Tom's request, there will be no memorial service, and his cremated remains will be buried at sea. If desired, contributions may be made to the ALS Association or a .
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020