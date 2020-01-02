Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Foster II
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LCDR Thomas H. Foster II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LCDR Thomas H. Foster II Obituary
LCDR THOMAS H. FOSTER II
LCDR Thomas H. Foster II passed away December 21, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born in Key West, FL in 1952. He retired to Jacksonville in 2005.
Tom graduated with the class of 1972 from the United States Naval Academy. He proudly served our country until 1992. He initially served as a Surface Warfare Officer aboard the USS Reeves, then as an Intelligence Officer in London, and ultimately retiring with the National Science Foundation several "Operation Deep Freeze" tours in Antarctica.
Tom loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying a bourbon, making us laugh and telling a story. Tom was known far and wide for his art of spinning a yarn. Many of his stories will be remembered for years to come.
Tom is survived by his brother, Rick (Denny); sister, Lee (Mike); daughter, Brandy (Carl); son, Chad; 3 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Capt. William (Beau) and Jeanne Foster; and his oldest brother, Kim.
At Tom's request, there will be no memorial service, and his cremated remains will be buried at sea. If desired, contributions may be made to the ALS Association or a .
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -