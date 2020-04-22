|
THOMAS P. O'CONNELL, D.D.S.
Thomas P. O'Connell D.D.S., age 56 of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to Gerald and Maxine (Miron) O'Connell on September 29, 1963.
He grew up in Waterford, WI where he attended St. Thomas Aquinas school followed by Waterford Union High School. He then went on to Marquette University where he accelerated through his undergraduate coursework in three years to be admitted to the Marquette School of Dentistry. After earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.), Tom moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL to begin his career in dentistry. He had a lifelong drive to push himself further and continued his education at the University of Gainesville, FL to acquire additional certification in the dental specialty of endodontics.
He is survived by his parents, brothers, Michael O'Connell, Brian O'Connell and Neil (Janna) O'Connell in addition to numerous colleagues and friends in Florida, Wisconsin and Colorado.
He loved outdoor sports activities such as scuba diving, horseback riding, skydiving, biking, cycling, hiking, snowboarding and skiing. He made physical fitness a priority in his life and had regular routines of exercise, weight lifting, and yoga. He loved to share his experiences from all of his activities with his friends and family.
He routinely returned to Wisconsin to visit his family including his cherished nephew and niece. He was well known for his generosity and the interest he took in the lives of his family members and many other relatives and friends.
In his final years he suffered from a painful condition in his spine and legs making it difficult for him to work and do the other things he loved in life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to a qualified . Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 23, 2020