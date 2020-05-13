Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Timothy Scott "“tidbits”" Thomson

Timothy Scott "“tidbits”" Thomson Obituary
TIMOTHY SCOTT THOMSON
Timothy Scott Thomson "tidbits" has peacefully passed away, Tim was born and raised in Jacksonville Beach, graduated from Fletcher with the class of '76. Tim loved everything about the ocean and his family. Survived by his son Tyler and his brothers Dan, Kevin and Mike. Due to the current situation a celebration of life will be held in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 14, 2020
