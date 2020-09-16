TINA MARIE GILDAY RODDAN

Tina Marie Gilday Roddan , 62, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep September 9th, 2020. Tina was born on March 14,1958 in Lancaster Ohio. She was married to her husband John on August 24, 1995 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tina worked in many places over the years including helping John run a concrete business but had been a homemaker for the last 10 years.

She has been a resident of the beaches for over 40 years and enjoyed spending time at the VFW and playing Yahtzee with John on their back porch.

Tina loved traveling and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Yellowstone, Grand Teton , Grand Canyon, Vegas and trips home to Ohio with John. Tina was a 4'11" firecracker, she had strong opinions but was willing to listen to the other side and was a great debater.

Tina is survived by her husband, John; children, Jamie and Jeff; 4 grandchildren, Lilly, Bill, Nate and Gabby; sister, Cindy; brothers, Paul and Michael along with many other family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store