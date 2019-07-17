Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Tricia Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tricia Dyer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tricia Dyer Obituary
TRICIA DYER
Tricia Dyer went to be with our lord and savior July 7, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, Ca on August 23, 1940. The daughter of a career Navy officer she lived all over the world. And finally settling in Jax Beach.
Tricia was a dedicated nurse and then worked for the State of Florida as a Drivers License Examiner. Where she retired after 20 years.
Tricia is survived by her sons Richard (Lupe) and Robert (Jamie) and daughter Christine Shelfer Grandchildren Kent, Jennifer, Thomas, Nicole, Kaleigh, Ben, Angel, Delbert Jr., Nicholas, Raul Jr., Mia, Ashley, Mathew and Jerry Jr., great grandchildren William, Daniela, Cameron and Landon and sister Joan Lyon.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm July 20, 2019 at Quinn Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now