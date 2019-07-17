|
|
TRICIA DYER
Tricia Dyer went to be with our lord and savior July 7, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, Ca on August 23, 1940. The daughter of a career Navy officer she lived all over the world. And finally settling in Jax Beach.
Tricia was a dedicated nurse and then worked for the State of Florida as a Drivers License Examiner. Where she retired after 20 years.
Tricia is survived by her sons Richard (Lupe) and Robert (Jamie) and daughter Christine Shelfer Grandchildren Kent, Jennifer, Thomas, Nicole, Kaleigh, Ben, Angel, Delbert Jr., Nicholas, Raul Jr., Mia, Ashley, Mathew and Jerry Jr., great grandchildren William, Daniela, Cameron and Landon and sister Joan Lyon.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm July 20, 2019 at Quinn Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on July 18, 2019