Verna Alice Horn
VERNA ALICE HORN
Verna Alice Horn, age 99, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away on November 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville.  She was born November 20, 1921 to John Rasila and Mamie Johnson Rasila. Verna has been a resident of Ponte Vedra since 1979 and a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Verna was an intelligent, adventuresome, world traveler. She was also a wonderful golfer who had a natural golf swing. Verna did daily crossword puzzles in pen, enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and taking long walks on the ocean sand. Most of all she loved her family dearly. Verna is preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
Verna is survived by her children, Alice (Thomas) McCrory of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy Tanton of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Chris (Carol) Horn of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Beaches Memorial Park with Pastor Kerry Hinkley officiating.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com  to sign the family's guest book.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
