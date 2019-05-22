On Friday, May 3, 2019, Vincent L. Downs, loving father of 5 children, passed away at the age of 87 in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Vince was born on November 25, 1931 in New York City to Charles and Helen (Norkus) Downs. On October 30, 1953, he married Eva St. Clair. They raised four daughters and one son. He received his BS in Industrial Management through a General Electric work study program from the University of Cincinnati in 1955.

Vince had a passion for helping others and spent much of his adult life volunteering through a host of ministries sponsored by his local church. He was known for his sense of humor, generous spirit and dedication in both his personal life and his lifelong career at General Electric. Vince retired from the position of Employee Relations Manager in 1991, after 41 years at GE. Following retirement, Vince and Eva relocated from Arkansas City, KS to Neptune Beach, FL, where he reconnected to his childhood love of the ocean.

Vince was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Helen, wife Eva and three older brothers, Robert, Charles and Eugene. He is survived by daughters, Kathy York and her husband Rick of Arkansas City, KS, Linda Guyer and her husband Duane of Moundridge, KS, Karen Holtgrewe and her husband Dave of Lawrenceville, GA, Laurie Osborn and her husband Randy of Neptune Beach, FL; one son, Tom Downs of Neptune Beach, FL; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3rd, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 3rd St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vince's name to Redeemer Church Benevolence Fund.

Mail donations to: Redeemer Church, 190 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

Published in The Beaches Leader on May 23, 2019