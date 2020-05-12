|
VIRTINE W. CATALDO
Virtine, age 99, died on March 20, 2020. Virtine is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Anthony and her daughter, Cindy Marie. Born in Hanover, New Hampshire on March 16, 1921, to the late Vernon and Lena Wood. She graduated from Hanover High School in June of 1940. Virtine was a military wife and traveled various places during her husband's service
in the Navy. They settled down in Atlantic Beach and finally in Neptune Beach, Florida. She spent her time raising her family and participating in all school activities, so much so, that they asked her to join a Teachers Aid program to become a teacher. She graduated from the University of North Florida in 1975 and started her teaching career at S. A. Hull 6th Grade Center. She finished her career as a 4th grade teacher at San Pablo Elementary. Virtine is survived by her three children, Anthony J. Cataldo Jr., Lea Alexander, Bruce Cataldo and his wife Jordan. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two great grandchildren all of whom brought much joy to her life including: Annick, Breanna, Faith, Avril, and Ambar. Virtine will be most remembered for her love of family, her love of a good book, her love of the classroom, and various knitting projects for charity, family, and friends.
May she rest in peace.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 13, 2020