W. Lee Spain, 82, of Neptune Beach, Florida, passed away on October 15, 2020. He was born in Newport News, Virginia, on October 8, 1938. He graduated Warwick High School, studied electrical engineering at Virginia Tech, and served in the Navy as an electronics technician. Lee met his future wife, Kerstin Spain, when his ship, the USS Bigelow, made a port call in Stockholm and the couple was married on April 3, 1966.
Lee had a long career in the shipbuilding industry beginning with summer jobs testing hull designs in the model basin at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock and rising from draftsman to designer at that shipyard. He ultimately rose to Systems Engineer with Navy contractors in the Washington D.C. area. Over the years, Lee enjoyed model railroading, hiking, and sailing. He and his wife hiked the Appalachian Trail and enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay together. In retirement, Lee enjoyed gardening and meeting with local veterans.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Kerstin Spain in 2019. He is survived by his son, Lee, and daughter-in-law, Christine; his son, Michael, and his granddaughter, Evelyn. He is also survived by his brother Robert A. Spain and other family members in Virginia.
A Committal Service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 5, 2020 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
