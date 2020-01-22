Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Bishop Colvin


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Bishop Colvin Obituary
WALTER BISHOP COLVIN
Walter Bishop Colvin passed away December 30, 2019. Born in Houston, TX on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1946, he grew up in Houston where he lived, worked and studied until 1990.
Walt is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Lee Colvin, daughter, Rachel Kirkland Goode of Texas, son, Timothy Harper Colvin of California, and sister, Lisa Spotts of MO. He was predeceased by his mother, Viress Clinton, father, Ray Colvin, and step father, Wendell Clinton.
Walt liked to say his working career began at age 11 when he had a paper route before school. At 16 he became a part-time salesman in a men's department. He earned an MBA degree at the University of Houston and was committed to learning throughout his life. He proudly served in the US Marine Reserves for six years while working and raising a family.
In Houston, his insurance career began in 1970 at The Prudential Insurance Company, and in the early 1980s he moved to American General where he became a vice president. In 1990, he moved to Integon Insurance in NC where he became president. When that company sold, he retired briefly and then returned to American General as vice president in Evansville, IN and in Jacksonville, FL where he retired in 1997.
Walt's faith in God was unshakeable. At Palms Church, he served as Elder, Sunday school teacher and volunteered for many service projects. At home, he often meditated while looking at his garden and the birds he fed. He believed in regular exercise and enjoyed racket ball, sailing, scuba diving, gardening and travel to beautiful gardens especially in NC and FL. He became quite the handyman; he once built a life-size wooden Santa for the front door and laid a long stone pathway around the backyard.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Walt at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, Friday February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palms Presbyterian Church, Smile Train, or BEAM (Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry in Jacksonville Beach, FL). Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -