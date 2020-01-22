|
|
WALTER BISHOP COLVIN
Walter Bishop Colvin passed away December 30, 2019. Born in Houston, TX on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1946, he grew up in Houston where he lived, worked and studied until 1990.
Walt is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Lee Colvin, daughter, Rachel Kirkland Goode of Texas, son, Timothy Harper Colvin of California, and sister, Lisa Spotts of MO. He was predeceased by his mother, Viress Clinton, father, Ray Colvin, and step father, Wendell Clinton.
Walt liked to say his working career began at age 11 when he had a paper route before school. At 16 he became a part-time salesman in a men's department. He earned an MBA degree at the University of Houston and was committed to learning throughout his life. He proudly served in the US Marine Reserves for six years while working and raising a family.
In Houston, his insurance career began in 1970 at The Prudential Insurance Company, and in the early 1980s he moved to American General where he became a vice president. In 1990, he moved to Integon Insurance in NC where he became president. When that company sold, he retired briefly and then returned to American General as vice president in Evansville, IN and in Jacksonville, FL where he retired in 1997.
Walt's faith in God was unshakeable. At Palms Church, he served as Elder, Sunday school teacher and volunteered for many service projects. At home, he often meditated while looking at his garden and the birds he fed. He believed in regular exercise and enjoyed racket ball, sailing, scuba diving, gardening and travel to beautiful gardens especially in NC and FL. He became quite the handyman; he once built a life-size wooden Santa for the front door and laid a long stone pathway around the backyard.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Walt at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, Friday February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palms Presbyterian Church, Smile Train, or BEAM (Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry in Jacksonville Beach, FL). Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 23, 2020