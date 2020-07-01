WALTER HARLICK

Walter Harlick, age 95, of Jacksonville passed away on June 17, 2020. He was Born in New York, New York on December 24, 1924. Upon graduation from high school in New York, Walter went on to ICS College in Scranton, Pennsylvania and earned a degree in architectural engineering.

In 1943, Walter married Harriet Louise Savage the couple eloped in New York City before Walter enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in World War II and later the Korean War. He returned from the wars a decorated veteran ready to establish his life and family with his true love, Harriet.

After the Army, he worked for Sealtest, Schlitz, Central Soya, Tyson, Sherwin Williams building many large manufacturing plants. As much as he enjoyed his life's work, he loved Harriet more than anything in the world and kissed her each time he left for work and when he returned home. He treated her with the utmost respect and would do anything for her - always with a smile, never a complaint. Walter's love story was cut short when Harriet died in April of 1970 - he lived on, but his heart was forever broken until they were reunited in Heaven 50 years later.

Walter was a devoted family man. To his children, he was a role model, a hero, a friend. He fostered a special relationship with each of his family members. He raised his family to be faithful, honest and responsible people. As a devout Catholic, he took his children to church and showed them by his example how to practice the faith. He earned the third degree as a Knight of Columbus.

As a man who never met a stranger, Walter maintained a great sense of humor and shared a kind word and a joke every chance he got. As a member of the greatest generation, he was a true patriot who loved his country. At family get togethers, he expounded on the importance of God Bless America. He shared his love for Big Band music and raised many a toast with a glass of red wine. Later in life, his main mode of transportation became his bicycle. He rode his circuit from Atlantic Boulevard to Beach Boulevard to purchase his lotto scratch off tickets, cash in his winnings, and flirtatiously check on his girls. At the end of his days, he returned home to watch favorite old movies on TCM or to do Calculus just for fun.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Victor Harlick (Eva), Lynn Johnson (John), and Walter Harlick, Jr.; grandchildren, Roxie Lewis (Jeff), Ryan Harlick (Dawn), Nicholas Johnson, Adam Johnson (Brandi), Alex Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jessie West and Kylie Johnson, James Fort and Victoria Fort; brothers, Roy Harlick and Walter Savage; nieces and nephews, Ann Savage, Gail Wood (Chuck), George Savage (Sonia), Guy Savage (Elmira), Peter Harlick (Laura). Walter was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Harriet; daughter, Geraldine West (Rick); grandson, Daniel Johnson; sister, Gertrude Stevens.

Visitation with family will be held from 3 - 7 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 on Wednesday, July 8 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 First Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach followed by a reception at the Knights of Columbus, 1401 Second Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach. Private Committal Service at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army. Celebration of Life Reception from 4 - 8 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fleet Reserve Association Branch 290, 390 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach.

