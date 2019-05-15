Wayne Earl Cooksey, 76, passed away May 8, 2019. He was the son of Earl & Avadell Cooksey. Wayne was born in Centralia, IL, and was a proud resident of Jacksonville Beach, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Cooksey; two sons, Jason (Emma) of St. Augustine, FL, Mason (Lanai) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Belva Hinthorne (Bill) of Punta Gorda, FL; niece, Stacey. Wayne was known as "Pops" by his grandchildren, Katie, Rosie, and Zachary. He will be joining company with Avadell & Earl, and his son, Scott.

After earning his MBA at Murray State, Wayne embarked on a successful financial career that spanned four decades. During college, Wayne was an active officer in the ATO fraternity. After college, he was a baseball coach, avid runner, and mentor to anyone who was lucky enough to find themselves in his circle. He was a sports enthusiast, a member of the Corvette Club, a Rock & Roll fan - knowing all the songs - and Wayne loved to dance. Wayne's energy, his passion for veterans, and love for his family and friends will be remembered and enjoyed by all that were ever blessed with his engaging smile.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11 am at Ponte Vedra Valley in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made in Wayne's name to The . Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com