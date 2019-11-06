|
|
WESLEY ADAM FULLER
Wesley Adam Fuller, 35, of Houston, Texas, passed away October 29, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24, 1984. Wesley graduated from Fletcher High School.
As a chef, Wesley worked for several fine restaurants. He had a passion for music and especially enjoyed playing his guitar and harmonica.
He is surived by parents, Hubert Wesley Fuller and Pamela Ray Fuller; brother, Terry Fuller.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on November 9, 2019, at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701, Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 7, 2019