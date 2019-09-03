|
WILBERT R. "TOM" THOMAS
Wilbert R. "Tom" Thomas was born in Coffee County, GA on January 8, 1931. Tom worked for Mr. John Futch as an auto mechanic for several years and then purchased the "Phillips 66" Station on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach. After a very successful career as owner and mechanic of "Tom's 66," he sold the property to AAMCO Transmissions who later sold the property to Publix. Tom moved down the road and worked for Buster Delay at Beach Plaza Shell until his retirement from the auto mechanic trade.
Tom married Barbara Thomas in November of 1954 and they lived together for 45 years in Jacksonville Beach. When they weren't at the station, they spent most of their time volunteering for the American Legion, VFW, 40 & 8 Societe, Little League Baseball, and Kiwanis Club. A couple years after Barbara passed away, Tom married Marie Taylor and they had a wonderful 12 years together in Mandarin prior to her passing in 2012.
Tom leaves behind his four children: Eric Thomas, Mark Thomas, John Thomas, and Kelly Thomas Bush. He is also survived by his son-in-law Gary Bush, and sister Saundra Kirkland, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tom was a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a Life Member of La Societe de Quarante et huit Cheveaux, a Past Commander and Life Member of American Legion Post 129, and a Past Commander and Life Member of VFW Post 3270. Tom had a passion for baseball, having played in the minor leagues, and spent many years coaching Little League Baseball in Jacksonville Beach.
The family will hold a "Celebration of Life" Service to honor Tom on Saturday, September 14, at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 129, 1151 South 4th Street, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Voiture Locale 215-Nurses Training Program or Community Hospice-McGraw Center for Caring.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Sept. 4, 2019