WILLIAM "PETE" BOORAS, MD.

William "Pete" Booras, MD., 88, of Neptune Beach., FL. passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born in Pensacola, FL, the youngest of 6 children born to Greek parents.

He married Betty Jo Durden on September 21, 1951 and is survived by 5 children; Terri (Bill) Joyce, Charlie (Christine), Cynthia (Tim) DeHof, Peter (Anne) and Christopher (Mary). He is survived by 10 grandchildren; Tammy, Jason, Julie, Tara, Tyler, Kirstie, Olivia, Isabel, Brandon and Andres. He is also survived by 10 Great grandchildren; Cameron, Tristan, Lindsay, Brendan, Karissa, Caleb, Trinity, Lucas, Parker, Connor.

Since childhood Pete knew he wanted to pursue a career in medicine and worked very hard to follow his dream. He graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1961 and was awarded his Medical Doctor degree. In Arlington, he started a Family Medicine practice in 1961 with long term friend L.E. "Bruno" Masters, who graduated medical school with him. They were later joined by Duane Bork, MD and served the Jacksonville community for many years.

In 1984, he started a new Family Medicine practice with his son, Charles H. Booras, MD until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed working in an office that employed both of his daughters and two of his granddaughters. He earned a reputation among his peers as an excellent diagnostician and was voted into the prestigious "Best Doctors in America". Patients found him to be warmly caring and compassionate, with many remaining under his care for much of his 38-year career.

Pete was also active in serving the medical profession. He helped with the creation of Memorial Hospital and was on its inaugural Board of Directors. Pete was a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Practice, Florida Medical Association, Florida Physicians Association, Duval County Academy of Family Physicians, Duval County Medical Society (DCMS), Duval Family Physicians, Morocco Temple of the Shrine and the Rotary Club of Arlington. During one particularly active year, he was president of the DCMS, Chief at Memorial Hospital and earned his airplane pilot's license while also running a solo practice as Charles was finishing his residency!

He had many hobbies and loved things that go fast! His passions included flying planes, Harley motorcycle riding, cars, sailing and snow skiing. He attended St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church and has known Senior priest, Reverend Dr. Nicholas Louh since "Father Nick" was a child.

Pete had a wonderful sense of humor and deeply enjoyed time spent with Family, Friends and Pets.

Pete served his country as a Corpsman with the Navy and Marines.

He will be buried with honors at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 20 family members will be allowed to attend.

