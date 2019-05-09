|
William "Bill" Carol Hildebrandt, born December 3, 1936 died peacefully surrounded by family on May 4, 2019. He was the son of Leonhardt August and Gladys Cherry, and born in Baltimore, MD.
He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 54 years, Arden. Bill and Arden retired to Pawley's Island in 1997 after spending 36 years in Rockville and Darnestown, Maryland. Bill had a 25-year career with IBM followed by a career in Real Estate. Bill was a proud US Marine and graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park. He resided in Ponte Vedra Beach the last 2 years.
Bill is survived by his children, Jennifer Arden FitzGerald (Trey), Heather O'Malley Hopper (Lance) and William John Hildebrandt (Kim); and grandchildren, Forrest FitzGerald, Ashley FitzGerald Morgan, Delaney, Timmy and Gavin O'Malley and Emma and Nicholas Hildebrandt.
A private memorial service will be held at a future time. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 9, 2019