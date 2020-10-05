WILLIAM "BILLY" WOMBLE JR.
William "Billy" Curren Womble Jr., a long-time resident of Jacksonville Beach died on August 26, 2020 at the age of 73. He passed peacefully in the arms of loving wife, Carol Ann Womble. He was a retired Army Major and his last duty station was the Bradley fighting vehicles at Ft. Hood Texas. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Billy is survived by his wife Carol Ann, his sister; Milledge Kavanaugh; his nieces; Brittany Lane (Seth) Erin Boor (Brandon), Samantha Hymel (Alan) and his nephew Kyle Apgar, his great nieces and nephews; Curren, Reeves, Lake, Locke, Mary Allison, Virginia, along with his sisters-in-law; Donna Perry (Robert) and Wanda Sokolowski. He is preceded in death by his son William Curren Womble, III and his parents.
He grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Dupont High School in 1964 where he played football and baseball. He graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in Physical Education. While at the University of Florida, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He played varsity football and baseball and also a Letterman. (GO GATORS!) He also received a masters degree in counseling from Western Kentucky.
Billy and Carol Ann were married for 35 years. Together they led a very adventurous life traveling the globe. They enjoyed cruising the world's oceans and experiencing all cultures during their travels. They attended all Gator and Jaguar football games along with the Suns baseball games. Billy was a bright spot in anyone's life whom he met. He never complained and almost always had a smile and a positive word to share. He was an inspiration to many people. He was tirelessly generous with his resources and time, as he was a member of the Beached Sertoma Club for many years and served on many boards of his churches. He was always a firm believer in "pay it forward." Billy was a amazing athlete, a proud patriot and warrior, but most importantly he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by his friends family, all who knew him, and the community in which he lived.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Christian Church of the Beaches, 2125 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available to stream at fc2b.org/live.
Billy requested donations be made to the local chapter of K9 for Warriors; Francis Animal Hospital's Helping Paws. Condolence messages can be sent www.crevassessimplecremation.com.