WILLIAM (BILLY) FAIL

William (Billy) Fail, of Neptune Beach, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1953 in Newport, Rhode Island. Billy lived in Fall River, Massachusetts during his early childhood years eventually settling in Neptune Beach. He was a graduate of Fletcher High School and served as a life guard at the beaches for many years where he was recognized multiple times for his quick action in saving lives. Billy started his career as a commercial fisherman out of Mayport. He fished all over the east cost from Murrles Inlet, South Carolina to the Caribbean Sea. After his career as a fisherman he started his own business in the commercial door and trim industry.

Billy was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, surfer, hunter, fisherman and loved the Jags. His contagious laughter, sense of humor, and ability to make others laugh will be missed.

He is survived by his children, Jeff and Sommer (John), brother Barry, grandchildren Gabriel and Jayden, nieces and nephews, Kaley, Shannon, Andrew, Matthew and Justin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store