WILLIAM FLETCHER JR. (BILLY)

It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that William Fletcher Jr (Billy), age 38, our beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday August 23, 2020 at his home.

Those who knew Billy, if even just a little, knew he could walk into a room and his smile would light it up.

Billy will be missed everyday by his father William Sr. (Big Bill), mother Carrie, brothers Bryan and Jeff, Aunts, Uncles, nephew, nieces, cousins and many many great friends.

