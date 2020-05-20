|
|
WILLIAM KEY
William (Bill/Billy) Key, a loving husband, father and papa went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1929 in Kemper County, MS to Walter Holliday (Doc) and Margaret Annie Gunn Key. He graduated from DeKalb High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1953 as an Air Force policeman and top-secret security guard. He was one of a very few to have a pass that was used to load, store and dispose of atomic bombs. Bill worked and retired from the Jacksonville Beach Post Office after 31 years of service as a letter carrier and acting carrier foreman. He was a charter member of Ocean Park Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 38 years. In 1955, he and Virginia Del Ausborn were the first couple to be married at the church. He loved his family, friends and church. When he was physically able, he loved spending time hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers: Frank, Leon and Walter Albert Key; and two sisters, Margaret Rollins and Edna Sue Key. Bill is survived by his wife, Virginia; four children: Kathy Jeanne Key, Susan Kimberly Smith (Kirk), Mark William Key (In Suk) and Margaret Elizabeth Key; five grandchildren: William Drew Key, Robert Alexander Key (Gwen), Genie Lynn Pribis (Jon), Brittany Kay Lee and Roland Marshall Key; along with four great grandchildren: Austin Crumbly, Brooks Lee, Rylie Lee and Zoe Key.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be arranged at Ocean Park Baptist Church as soon as things are safe, followed by a service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Our memories and love will live forever.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 21, 2020