WILLIAM L. "CHIP" MAYS, JR.

William L. "Chip" Mays, Jr. 57, passed away at home on Saturday June 29, 2019 following a long illness. Chip was a life-long resident of Jacksonville where he attended University Christian School and then graduated from Fletcher High School in 1980. He went to work as an electrician and worked for several small companies before joining Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) where he held the positions of apprentice lineman, lineman and became one of JEA's youngest troubleshooters while he was still in his 20s. He retired from JEA after 30+ years of service in 2016. Chip had a passion for camping and fishing, especially at the Suwanee River. He enjoyed attending music festivals and sporting events. He was a faithful and dedicated fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars from their inaugural season and the Florida Gators.

Chip is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Ouellette; son Justin Mays; parents William L. "Larry" and Susanne Mays; sister Lynn Fabrizio; brother Sam (Monica) Mays; stepdaughter Kimberly (Levi) Frost; stepson Zach Ouellette; grandchildren Jackson and Harper Frost; three nieces and four grandnephews, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 3-5 pm at FOP Lodge, 2302 Sawgrass Road, Jacksonville Beach. Published in The Beaches Leader on July 11, 2019