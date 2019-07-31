|
William Lawrence "Billy" Harper, Jr.
William Lawrence Harper, Jr. "Billy" passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1958, grew up in Jacksonville Beach, and was a graduate of Fletcher High School. As a lifelong resident of the beaches, he made many friends and acquaintances, whom he kept throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling and dancing, but mostly he enjoyed his friends and family and was typically the one gathering everyone together. Billy had many trials and challenges in life, but his faith was strong enough to allow God to guide him to achieve his goals and dreams. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from ITT Technical Institute in Information Systems Security. Billy was on his way to Hawaii for a wonderful job opportunity, but while on a layover in Los Angeles, he tragically suffered a heart attack and passed away shortly thereafter.
He was predeceased by his father William L. Harper Sr. and his mother, Veronica Hilbert Bates. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Teresa, son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Danelle, daughters, Tanya Sherwood and Terri Harrison, and grandchildren, CJ, Mallory, Hazel, Bella, Elijah, Summer and Jason. He is also survived by his two brothers, Thomas Bates and Terrence Raines, and his sister, Patricia Bates. He is greatly loved and missed.
We invite friends and family to share memories and to celebrate his life at 4:00 pm, Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 801 First Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 1, 2019