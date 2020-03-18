|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" POUND
William "Bill" Pound, 70, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away March 9th, 2020. Bill was born in Jacksonville on September 11, 1949, graduated from Fletcher High School in 1967, and the University of Florida in 1976, after being honorably discharged from the Air Force as a medic stationed in England. Bill was married to Marjorie Teate on December 10, 1977 and was father to his devoted daughter, Devon. Bill had a career as an Environmental Scientist for Duval County Public Health Department and also retired from JEA. He was an Eagle Scout at age 12 and later became a member of the Jacksonville Beach American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps. Bill had a passion for Gator Football, surfing, cruises, his family, and his English bulldogs. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, daughter Devon Pound, son-in-law Jonathan Bergstrand, grandchildren Alice and Jasper, brother James Pound Jr., and his beloved English bulldog Lexi. A lifeguard paddle out memorial will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. The family asks in lieu of flowers friends consider making a donation in Bill's honor to Florida English Bulldog Rescue (www.floridaenglishbulldogrescue.com).
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020