Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pound
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "“Bill”" Pound


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "“Bill”" Pound Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" POUND
William "Bill" Pound, 70, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away March 9th, 2020. Bill was born in Jacksonville on September 11, 1949, graduated from Fletcher High School in 1967, and the University of Florida in 1976, after being honorably discharged from the Air Force as a medic stationed in England. Bill was married to Marjorie Teate on December 10, 1977 and was father to his devoted daughter, Devon. Bill had a career as an Environmental Scientist for Duval County Public Health Department and also retired from JEA. He was an Eagle Scout at age 12 and later became a member of the Jacksonville Beach American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps. Bill had a passion for Gator Football, surfing, cruises, his family, and his English bulldogs. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, daughter Devon Pound, son-in-law Jonathan Bergstrand, grandchildren Alice and Jasper, brother James Pound Jr., and his beloved English bulldog Lexi. A lifeguard paddle out memorial will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. The family asks in lieu of flowers friends consider making a donation in Bill's honor to Florida English Bulldog Rescue (www.floridaenglishbulldogrescue.com).
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -