Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion Post 316
1127 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL
William R. Pelland Obituary
WILLIAM R. PELLAND
William R. Pelland, son of Joseph Pelland and Germaine (Boulaise) Pelland returned home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. He served in the United States Navy for 29 years and retired as Hull Technician Command Master Chief. He was an active member and Service Officer of the American Legion Post 316 and Fleet Reserve Post 290 as well as a member of the Florida Association of Master Chiefs. In continued service to our country, he devoted his time to help veterans with their benefits.
He is survived by his siblings, Richard and Kathy Pelland of Chicopee, MA and Louise (Pelland) Pearce of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is also survived by his daughters, Lisa Pelland of Holyoke, MA, Lori (Jeff) McFarland of Easthampton, MA, Lynn Pelland of Turners Falls, MA and Helena (Brett) Johnson of NC; grandchildren, Kayla, Haley, Jason, Curtis, Kellie; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vincent and Joseph Pelland; late wife of 36 years, Lillian E. Pelland; and his late wife from a previous marriage to Jean (Marinello) Pelland.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17th at the American Legion Post 316, 1127 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
Memorial Donations may be made to . Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
