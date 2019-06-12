WILLIAM R. "BILLY" SHERIDAN

July 8, 1958 - June 3, 2019, Far Too Young

We are so saddened to share that our precious "Billy" died quite suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Jupiter, Florida, on June 3, 2019. Billy was a devoted husband and father, a warm and enthusiastic brother, beloved uncle, nephew and friend. He is survived by 4 siblings, an aunt, nephews, niece, cousins and many, many friends. Billy is survived by his wife, Jill Silber Sheridan and two sons - Richard "Ricky" Sheridan, Jupiter, and stepson, Edward Wills, Miami. He was pre-deceased by his father Leo D. Sheridan, Jr. and mother Alice Dulaney Sheridan.

Billy was the youngest of 5 children born to Dan and Alice Sheridan of the Jacksonville Beaches. The Sheridan Family was always at the center of Billy's attention and support, a quality shared by his four siblings - When one hurts, they all hurt, and they all help. He is survived by sisters Kathryn Hutchinson (Neal), Jacksonville Beach and Alice "Ginger" Sheridan (Ron Gibbon), Neptune Beach; brothers Leo D. Sheridan III (Sandra) and Cobb D. Sheridan (Cathy), both of Orlando, Florida; aunt May Gold Coons, Atlantic Beach and friends throughout the Beaches area.

Sunday, June 16, at 3:00 p.m., family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the Jupiter Civic Center located at 351 Old A1A, Carlin Park, Jupiter, FL 33477. After the eulogy, family and friends will paddle out to return Billy's ashes to the waves. Anyone who wishes to join us is welcome to bring their surfboard, paddleboard, or boogie board. Refreshments will be served.

An additional celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m., at the Jacksonville Beach Pier, south side. It is located at 503 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. There will be prayers, eulogies, and a paddle out to release Billy's ashes. Friends may join family in the paddle out.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Billy's Memorial Fund (directly benefitting Jill and Ricky), Surfriders Foundation and/or South Florida Flatwoods Chapter of Quail Forever.

GoFundMe Campaign Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/billy-sheridan-memorial-fund

Surfriders Foundation Memorial Fund:

https://secured.surfrider.org/memorial?id=7010H000001rcwJ

Quail Forever: https://quailforever.org/Donations Published in The Beaches Leader on June 13, 2019