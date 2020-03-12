|
WILLIAM R. HERRON JR.
12/19/1956 - 02/23/2020
William Robert Herron Jr. "Bill", passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness. Bill was a talented artist, lover of music and a dedicated NFL fan. He would want to be remembered for "the greatest ever smile", his beautiful "baby blues" and "loving Jesus with ALL his heart, mind and soul".
Bill proudly served his country as a member of the US Army for 20 years working as an Air Traffic Controller, stationed in both Germany and Korea.
He was preceded to "the Throne Room" by his wife Billie June Herron, daughter Patricia K. Herron and father William R. Herron Sr.
Bill is lovingly remembered by his mother, Lois Herron, Sister Robyn Mann (Bill), brother David Martin (Linda), sister Karen "Kam" Durham (Jimmy), Aunt Zoe Faircloth and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends:... "until he meets each one of us at our Father's house".
In honor of his service and love for America, he will be laid to rest at the Veterans National Cemetary, Jacksonville, FL, March 30, 2020 @ 11am. Celebration of Life to follow at Hanna Park, Picnic Shelter #3, Atlantic Beach FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to: Tunnel2Towers - 718-987-1931 or - 800-805-5856, c/o Kam Durham, 1786 Marshside Dr., Jacksonville Beach, Fl. 32250.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020